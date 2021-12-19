‘Alright bruv’: Baby surprises mother with his first words in viral video- Watch

As parents what do you expect a baby’s first words to be? Maa or papa, right? But a mother was left stunned after she recorded her munchkin’s unusual first words on camera.

The parents, 22-year-old Parents Carmen Bish and 26-year-old Keiren Parsons were shocked and couldn’t believe that their nine-month-old son Bode’s first words were “alright bruv”.

“Bode, Keiren and I were just chilling together. He was on his changing table chatting away so I got my camera out and filmed him,” Carmen was quoted as saying by LADbible.

The mother said, “We didn’t even notice at first! We were showing my parents the video and I thought I heard him say something, so I played it again and we all burst out laughing. I can’t believe his first words were ‘alright bruv’!”

Carmen said her family members urged to share the video on social media.

“I literally made a TikTok account Saturday morning, posted it and then deleted the app. On Monday, Keiren went into work as usual and his work colleagues mentioned that the video has about 50k views. He came home and told me, so I decided to download the app again. By the time I’d checked it was up to one million views!” the mum added.

“I waited eight months for his first words to be, ‘alright bruv’,” she captioned the video.

