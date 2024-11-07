WATCH: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph leaves field after clash with captain

Fans were left stunned after West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph left the field in the middle of the third ODI against England on Wednesday.

The incident took place after West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision paid off as they had England at a nine-run total over the loss of a wicket in the first powerplay.

Coming to bowl the inning’s fourth over, his first, Alzarri Joseph did not seem happy with the field placement set up by captain Shai Hope.

After bowling his delivery, Joseph was seen gesturing toward the slips cordon in frustration.

His mood did not get better even after dismissing England’s Jordan Cox in the same over as he was off to his mark without celebrating the wicket with his teammates.

Meanwhile, the viral video of the incident showed coach Darren Sammy trying to calm the fast bowler from the boundary rope, but to no avail.

Consequently, Alzarri Joseph walked off the field at the end of his very first over, leaving West Indies a man short during their fielding.

The quick bowler later returned to the field after sitting in the team dugout for some time as Matthew Forde finished his over.

Captain Shai Hope, however, did not hand him the bowl on his return and instead introduced Romario Shepherd into the attack and he made an instant impact by dismissing Jacob Bethell on his first delivery.

The West Indies captain later brought back the seamer into the attack later, however, he could not make a mark in his following overs.

The West Indies pacer’s action did not sit well with coach Daren Sammy who described his on-field behaviour as “unacceptable.”

Speaking after the game, Sammy said, “Behaviour like that is unacceptable on my cricket field. We will be friends…but in the culture I’m trying to build, that’s unacceptable. We will definitely have a chat about that.”