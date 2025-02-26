After Govinda & Sunita, another Bollywood marriage faces trouble

After the ongoing debacle of Bollywood star Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja’s marriage, another Bollywood couple is set to part ways. Actor Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani are reportedly separating.

According to Indian Media Outlets, Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani are parting ways after nine years of marriage.

When media reached out to Aman Verma for a comment, he texted back saying, “No comments as of now.”

However, a source close to the couple confirmed that they are facing serious issues in their marriage.

Despite efforts to resolve their differences, the situation has worsened over the past few months, leading to their decision to separate legally.

Read More: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago

Both Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani had considered starting a family and had tried to strengthen their relationship.

Unfortunately, the growing differences between them became too much to handle, and they have now chosen to go their separate ways.

Aman Verma and Vandana Lalvani got married in December 2016 after meeting on the sets of the show Hum Ne Li Shapath in 2014. They got engaged the following year, in 2015.

Aman Verma, known for his roles in several television shows like Khullja Sim Sim, Devi, Roohaniyat, and Durashaya, also played a key role in the film Baghban, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

In other Bollywood news, it was revealed earlier that, Bollywood star Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce from him six months ago.

Bollywood actor Govinda’s lawyer Lalit Bindal has confirmed that his wife Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce from him last year, however, they have sorted their issues now, reported Indian media.

Speaking to an Indian publication, Bindal, who is also a family friend of the actor, said, “Sunita Ahuja had indeed filed for a divorce around six months back after some misunderstandings, however, the couple has managed to sort out the differences and they are happy together.”

Advocate Bindal also shared, “We also travelled to Nepal during New Year and everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples but they are going strong and will always be together.”