Amanda Seyfried teases possible cameo in future Housemaid sequels

Amanda Seyfried has hinted that her time in The Housemaid may not be over just yet.

While speaking to Variety at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, the 40-year-old actress shared her excitement about a potential return to the franchise.

Seyfried, who plays Nina Winchester in the psychological thriller, expressed strong confidence that the film will get a sequel and said she hopes to make a cameo appearance.

“No one’s said anything about number 2, but I guarantee there will be number 2. And I almost guarantee that I’m gonna be some small cameo in it,” Seyfried said.

The Housemaid, which released on December 19, stars Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway, a woman who lies on her résumé to become a live-in nanny for a wealthy family. Amanda Seyfried –who also executive produced the movie – portrays Nina Winchester, the wife and mother of the house.

“Millie’s new job with the wealthy Winchesters pulls her into a sexy, seductive game of secrets and power — with shocking twists that keep you guessing to the end,” the official synopsis of the film reads.

In addition to Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney, the film also stars Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins.

Directed by Paul Feig, The Housemaid is based on the 2022 novel by Freida McFadden. The book has two sequels; The Housemaid’s Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching.