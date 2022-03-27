Amar Bil Maroof: PM Imran Khan reaches Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the venue of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Amar Bil Maroof rally at Parade Ground, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A massive crowd of PTI activists warmly welcomed the arrival of PM Imran Khan to the venue. The convoys of PTI workers are still arriving at the Parade Ground. A long queue of vehicles of the participants of the Amar Bil Maroof rally is seen on the M-1 Motorway.

The historic “Amr Bil Maroof” public rally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has kicked off at Parade Ground on PM Imran Khan’s call.

In an audio message early Sunday morning, the premier said, “The jalsa being held today is not the PTI’s fight but the battle for Pakistan’s future.”

“Today, we are out to make Pakistan’s history,” he said, advising the people who want to attend the public meeting to set out for Islamabad as soon as possible. He cautioned that they might not be able to reach the venue in time because of traffic gridlocks on the roads leading to the capital.

