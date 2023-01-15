Amazon driver falls into septic tank, gets trapped 6ft underground

An Amazon delivery driver named Charles Amicangel was rescued after falling into the septic tank at a customer’s house and spending hours trapped six feet underground.

Charles documented his sticky situation in some viral TikTok videos that have racked up more than 10 million views.

Just when he was dropping off the parcel, he suddenly realised the ground was giving away beneath him. And the very next moment, he landed in a puddle.

He immediately used his phone to call for help, but also saw the funny side of the incident.

“So I’m delivering to this customer’s house and I just fell into a septic tank, I think. I don’t know if they were digging it or what, but I walked by it and the ground came out underneath me. I’m, like, 6 feet down, and I tried using these roots around me to get out, and it just pulled more dirt on top of me, so I just called dispatch,” he is heard saying in the video.

Eventually, the fire department sent a helicopter to the location and dropped a ladder down to the hole to rescue Charles.

“The fire chief told me that was a dangerous situation I was in, and I probably didn’t realize how dangerous it was, ’cause when he got there he said, ‘Don’t move.” said Charles.