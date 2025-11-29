Amazon issues urgent scam warning to 300 Million customers ahead of black Friday

Black Friday deals are here, but shoppers are being urged to stay vigilant amid the festive rush as scammers target the holiday season. This time of year offers easy money for thieves, prompting Amazon to email over 300 million customers with a warning about fake messages and misleading ads.

Mike Andrews of National Trading Standards (NTS) told Metro that scammers play a “percentage game” during the holiday season. “They know a large proportion of consumers are likely to have bought from Amazon,” he said, noting that fraudsters often use fake delivery notifications to catch people off guard.

The NTS warned of a spike in scams, noting that 6.4 million people have already lost money to fake ads, and 100 million disappointing items have been purchased based on misleading reviews.

Amazon’s email to customers warned them specifically of:

Fake messages claiming to be about delivery or account issues.

Third-party social media posts and ads with deals that seem too good to be true, advising people to shop directly on Amazon’s site or app.

Messages through unofficial channels asking for your password or payment information.

Unfamiliar links asking you to verify your account credentials through fake or phishing websites**. Amazon** stressed they will never ask customers to verify credentials via email.

Unsolicited phone calls claiming to be from tech support or other agencies.

Fake reviews are a growing issue, beyond direct theft. Artificial intelligence now allows bots to flood products with glowing but false ratings. Andrews advised shoppers to be wary of products with hundreds of reviews posted in a short timeframe or reviews that are unclear, such as simply saying, “Wow, what a great product.”

Scammers also use refined AI to create realistic fake websites for nonexistent boutiques or holiday markets. Consumers often receive cheap, inferior products instead of the high-quality items advertised.

Lynette Owens of Trend Micro praised Amazon’s proactive stance. “Scams come in layers – emails, texts, fake websites, and even phone calls,” she said, adding that one in four shoppers has spotted online ads impersonating trusted brands. This season, caution is essential to protect consumers’ money.