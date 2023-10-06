Amazon offers $1 mln prize for doorbell recording of alien

In the unlikely event that the doorbell camera recorded an encounter with an alien being, the tech company – Amazon is willing to pay a hefty amount for the video clip.

The doorbell camera is not the only potential source to capture Amazon-driven surveillance but also serves as a recorder for evidence of extraterrestrial existence.

The initiative is billed as “Ring’s Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials”.

The participants are encouraged to remain vigilant for any signs of alien life captured by their ring doorbell cameras.

If a little green being comes into view, the individual with the best “scientific evidence” will receive $1 million price money with meteorologist and astrobiologist Jacob Haqq Misrad serving as one of the contest judges.

However, those residing outside the alien country can still participate to win $500 Amazon gift card by filming their own alien ring footage using props, makeup, and costume.

According to the Amazon contest’s website, the submissions will be accepted until November 03.