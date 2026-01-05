Amazon sailfin catfish detected in key waterways of Pakistan, WWF calls for immediate action

KARACHI: The arrival of the Amazon sailfin catfish in Pakistan’s waterways has raised alarm among experts, who warn that the invasive species poses a serious threat to local aquatic life and the fishing economy, ARY News reported.

According to WWF Pakistan, the Amazon sailfin catfish was recently spotted at Karachi Fish Harbor, while another specimen was recovered from a reservoir near Sukkur.

The invasive catfish, native to Latin America, has accidentally entered Pakistan’s natural water bodies and is now spreading rapidly across Sindh and southern Punjab.

The sailfin catfish is known for its thick, strong body and armored skin covered in bony plates. It competes aggressively with native fish species for food and habitat, preys on smaller fish, spreads diseases, and disrupts the aquatic ecosystem.

WWF officials say it is part of a group of 26 non-native fish species that have become invasive in Pakistan over the past three decades.

“The Amazon sailfin catfish and other invasive species are displacing native fish, reducing local biodiversity, and causing economic hardships for fishermen,” WWF Pakistan said.

In lakes such as Manchar and Keenjhar, previous invasions by species like tilapia have already caused dramatic declines in fish production, a trend experts fear will worsen with the spread of sailfin catfish.

WWF Pakistan has also confirmed the presence of the Red-Bellied Pacu, another invasive catfish, in the Chenab River and Kandhkot area. Experts warn that once invasive species like the Amazon sailfin catfish establish themselves, complete removal or control becomes nearly impossible.

The organization has urged strict monitoring and quarantine of imported non-native fish, including the Amazon sailfin catfish, and has recommended immediate action by the Ministry of Climate Change and relevant authorities to prevent further ecological damage.

In recent years, social media advertisements for Red-Bellied Pacu seeds and other exotic catfish, including the sailfin catfish, have encouraged their import and farming, despite warnings from environmental authorities.

WWF Pakistan emphasizes that continued introduction of such species threatens Pakistan’s aquatic biodiversity and the livelihoods of local fishermen.