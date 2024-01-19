Amazon wants you to start paying for Alexa

Over 75 million people use Alexa digital assistance but Amazon considered this company a total failure due to its lack of profitability and draining the company resources.

Amazon has come up with a plan to save it with AI and charge users for the new service, introducing “Alexa Plus” which is set to launch on June 30.

Unfortunately, Amazon is testing the underlying technology, a secret new version called “Remarkable Alexa” with 15,000 customers, and is facing issues, with reports stating that the “Remarkable Alexa” is great at having conversations but terrible at doing anything useful.

However, Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This initiative requires a significant shift in Amazon’s strategy and technology, causing discontent among long-time Alexa workers who resist letting go of the original technology stack.

Critics doubt the success of the project, expressing concerns about convincing users to pay an additional fee for a smart speaker. This endeavor responds to the growing pressure to make advancements in the AI business, as competitors like Google, Apple, and Amazon spent billions on smart assistants without significant returns.

The tech industry is now revisiting digital assistants as a way for consumers to interact with next-generation AI, with Amazon and Apple working to catch up after Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI took the lead in the AI hype cycle.

If successful, the plan to integrate AI into digital assistants could resolve major challenges, but its failure could bring Alexa closer to obsolescence.