Ambassador Blome celebrates US-Pakistan partnership

LAHORE: U.S Ambassador Donald A. Blome, accompanied by U.S. Consul General Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins, celebrated the 248th anniversary of U.S. independence during his visit to Lahore.

The July 5 event, attended by a wide range of government, business, and civil society representatives, highlighted key areas of partnership between the United States and Pakistan, including a robust trade and investment relationship, innovative collaboration through the U.S-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework on climate challenges, extensive people-to-people ties, and more.

In his remarks, Ambassador Blome noted, “The United States will remain a committed partner of the people of Pakistan in strengthening fundamental freedoms and democratic institutions, as well as in expanding economic opportunities for the people of Pakistan.”

Ambassador Blome also commended U.S. business representatives in attendance for their work in creating high-quality jobs for Pakistanis, fostering women’s inclusion in the workforce, introducing innovative business practices, and supporting local communities through their corporate social responsibility efforts.

During his trip to Lahore, Ambassador Blome also met with Ahmadi representatives and visited the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection. The Ambassador reaffirmed the principle that every individual should have the freedom to live and worship peacefully, without fear of violence or harassment.