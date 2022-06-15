Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Ambassador Masood Khan, President Biden discuss Pak-US ties

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Khan, visited the White House on Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistani embassy, during the meeting, US President Joe Biden expressed his determination to move Pak-US relations forward on a strong footing.

NEW PAKISTAN ENVOY MASOOD KHAN REACHES US TO ASSUME OFFICE

Ambassadors of 46 different countries also attended the meeting to have an official photograph with the US President one by one. Due to COVID restrictions, they were also unable to meet the president.

Ambassador Masood Khan arrived in Washington D.C. on March 25, 2022, and his credentials were received by the US Chief of Protocol the same day, designating him as “Appointed Ambassador”.

On April 19, 2022, Ambassador Khan’s credentials were formally accepted by President Biden.

Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar had last month confirmed that the Biden administration has accepted the appointment of Sardar Masood Khan as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US.

