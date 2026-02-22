Pakistan, Muslim countries condemn US ambassador on Israel

A joint statement issued by Pakistan and numerous Muslim countries has strongly condemned remarks made by the US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, regarding Israeli dominance over Arab territories.

The joint declaration included participation from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt, among others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia also rejected the US ambassador’s statement, while both the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed similar condemnation. The remarks concerning Israeli dominance over Arab territories were categorically rejected.

The statements of the US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, were described as a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.

The joint declaration labelled the US ambassador’s comments as a serious threat to regional peace and stability. It further stated that the remarks were inconsistent with the US. President Donald Trump’s vision for peace.

The collective stance reaffirmed that Israeli occupation of Palestine would not be recognised. The countries opposed any attempts to annex the West Bank or isolate Gaza. Expansion of settlements was deemed illegal and unacceptable.

The declaration reiterated support for the establishment of a free Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders and emphasized the importance of making East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine. It called for Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied Arab territories.