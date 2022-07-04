Amber Heard launches bid to toss out defamation trial verdict

Lawyers for Amber Heard have filed a motion in Virginia court to dismiss the verdict of the defamation trial against Johnny Depp, announced last month.

Weeks after losing the defamation battle against her ex-husband in US, the ‘Aquaman’ actor has once again turned to court to dismiss the aforementioned trial verdict given in favour of Depp.

In addition, Heard and her attorneys have also urged the court to abandon the entire defamation lawsuit by the ‘Pirates of The Caribbean’ star and claimed, he has ‘no evidence’.

The brief submitted by the legal team of Heard read: “Mr Depp’s team proceeded solely on defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false. Ms Heard was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article and never even became aware of the headline until Mr Depp filed the lawsuit against her.”

“Mr Depp presented no evidence that Ms Heard did not believe she was abused. Therefore, Mr Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside,” the filing further mentioned.

In their response, Depp’s attorney, Ben Chew said, “It’s what we expected, just longer, no more substantive.”

For those unversed, a US jury had ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp earlier. The Virginia court jurors had awarded Depp with $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the latter was given $2 million in damages from the ex-husband.

