Amber Heard becomes Google’s most-searched celebrity

Famed Hollywood actor and model Amber Heard was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2022.

An analyzed report by CelebTattler stated that Amber Heard had a per month average search of 5.6 million. Her former husband Johnny Depp was second on the list with 5.5 million.

The “Aquaman” actor topped Google’s celebrities search list apparently because of her high profile $50 million defamation trial with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star which the latter won.

CelebTattler, speaking with New York Times, said a lot happened this year regarding celebrities.

“This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ behind-the-scenes drama,” their spokesperson said. “After Johnny Depp, it is the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II who made it to the third place.

“The longest-serving British monarch passed away in the month of September at age 96. She garnered about 4.3 million Google searches per month.”

Basketball star Tom Brady’s divorce from supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen landed him in fourth place.

Celebrity duo Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were in fifth place for their relationship and tumultuous clash with Kanye West becoming the talk of the town.

