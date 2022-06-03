Amber Heard is ‘broke’ and can’t afford to pay damages: sources

Amber Heard is likely to appeal the verdict of the high-profile defamation battle as the actor is broke and can’t afford to pay $10.35 million in damages, says a source close to her.

As the blockbuster defamation battle between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard winded yesterday, the ‘Aquaman’ actor was fined to pay $15 million in damages to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, whereas, he was penalized with $2 million to the former in damages.

As per the recent revelations from the close sources to Heard, the actor is ‘broke’ due to hefty charges paid to the legal team by her in the bombshell defamation trial. Her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, when questioned if Heard would be able to pay the damages, said: “Oh no, absolutely not,” adding that the actor will likely go for appealing the verdict as she has ‘some excellent grounds’ for it.

Meanwhile, a source close to Heard has disclosed that the lady – with her current net worth between $1.5-$2.5 million – is ‘hurting for cash’, thanks to her posh spending habits mainly on ‘travel, clothes, gifts, and wine’.

One of the sources also said that Heard had to ‘switch legal representation and is now relying on her homeowners insurance policy to cover the cost of her current lawyers in the case’, adding that the payment for her lawyer has majorly been covered by ‘The Travelers Companies’ under the terms of her insurance policy.

It is pertinent to mention that Depp had lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid earlier, which labeled him a ‘wife-beater’. A London High Court judge had ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

The Hollywood star later filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post (where the original op-ed was published) is printed there. The newspaper was not a defendant.

Comments