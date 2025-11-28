Amber Heard gives fans peek at daughter Oonagh & family in sweet Thanksgiving snaps

Amber Heard shared a rare look into her family life this week as she shared a series of unseen photos from Thanksgiving celebrations over the years.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, November 27, the 39-year-old actress shared a carousel of throwback images to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Amber kicked of her post with a sweet photo of herself posing behind a huge spread, which included sweet potato casserole, turkey and a massive bowl of mashed potatoes.

Meanwhile, the next photo gave a glimpse into a different Thanksgiving year, where the Aquaman star was seen in kitchen frying chicken in a pan. Another showed the actor prepping vegetables with her father David Heard.

She also shared some sweet glimpses of her eldest daughter Oonagh as a toddler, where Amber was seen serving up food at the table as she sat in a high-chair.

“Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I’ve shared. Hoping you are well topped up on both this year,” shew wrote along the photos.

Amber Heard is also a doting mother to twins sons Agnes and Ocean, whom she welcomed earlier this year.

In October, Amber Heard shared the first ever glimpse of her sons as she celebrated Halloween in Madrid, Spain.