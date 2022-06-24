Amber Heard inks a massive deal for ‘tell-all book’ about Depp: Reports

Hollywood actor Amber Heard is set to write a ‘tell-all book’ about her ex-husband, Johnny Depp after losing the blockbuster defamation trial against him.

As per the reports, despite the loss in the high-profile lawsuit against her ex-partner and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, the ‘Aquaman’ actor is keen on her attempts to share her side of the story about Depp to the viewers, and is gearing up to do that with a ‘tell-all book’.

“Amber considers her career in Hollywood over,” a source close to Heard told a Foreign tabloid about the book, adding that “she’s already in talks and is excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all.”

Additionally, reports suggest that the actor has already signed a multi-million dollar deal with a publishing company for the work.

It is pertinent to mention that the reports came days after sources close to her claimed she is ‘broke’ and cannot pay the millions in damages. Her lawyer said that she is not left with any money due to hefty charges paid to her legal team in the bombshell defamation trial.

Meanwhile, a source close to Heard also disclosed that the lady – with her current net worth between $1.5-$2.5 million – is ‘hurting for cash’, thanks to her posh spending habits mainly on ‘travel, clothes, gifts, and wine’.

For those unversed, a US jury ruled the defamation battle in favour of Depp earlier this month and awarded him $15 million in damages from Amber Heard at the end of the six-week trial, whereas, the panel announced $2 million for the latter in damages.

