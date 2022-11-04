Amber Heard quits Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Hollywood actor Amber Heard deleted her Twitter account days after her ex, Elon Musk took over the social platform.

Following the acquisition of the micro-blogging site by the Tesla chief last week, a number of celebrities have quit the social platform, which also included the ‘Aquaman’ actor and Musk’s ex, Amber Heard.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“This account doesn’t exist,” the message appeared as the fans tried to search for the Twitter handle of Heard.

Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yrFGpLirh9 — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) November 1, 2022

Representatives of the Hollywood actor were not immediately available for comment.

For the uninitiated, Musk and Heard were in a romantic relationship in 2016 following the latter’s split with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, Johnny Depp. The celebrities went public with their romance the following year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

About the acquisition, Musk took control of the social site Twitter on October 28, in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man.

Also read: Twitter layoffs to start Friday, company tells staff in an email

Musk wasted no time sacking top executives of the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, as well as the CFO and its head of safety, cited unnamed sources.

It should be noted that the takeover had come hours before the court-appointed deadline for Musk to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.

Comments