Amber Heard is not removed from ‘Aquaman’? Her rep reveals truth

A representative of Amber Heard has quashed the rumors of her part being deleted from the sequel of Warner Bros’ ‘Aquaman’.

For those unversed, it was reported earlier this month that DC Chiefs are planning to delete the footage shot by Heard for the 2023 sequel, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ after she lost the blockbuster defamation battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp, to avoid negative press for the movie.

Statements from a close source had suggested that her character ‘could die during childbirth’ at the beginning of the sequel to keep her completely out of the film.

However, now a spokesperson for the actor broke silence over the matter and said, “The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

Previously, Heard herself had claimed during a testimony that her role in the sequel of ‘Aquaman’ had been ‘pared-down’ due to the controversy and she had to ‘really fight’ to get into the film.

Her pretense was later refuted by Walter Hamada – a DC Films chief – who revealed that the studio had to consider for several weeks before recasting Heard as Mera in the sequel. “The studio’s concern was about the lack of chemistry between Heard and Jason Momoa, who stars as Aquaman,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the US jury ruled the defamation battle in favor of Depp earlier this month.

