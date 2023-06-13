Amber Heard returns to Hollywood

Hollywood actor Amber Heard, who bid farewell to the industry from acting following her loss to ex-husband celebrity Johnny Depp in their defamation case, will be making her return to the screens.

The American entertainment foreign news website Deadline reported that Amber Heard will make her return ‘In The Fire‘. She will grace the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy on June 24.

She will walk the carpet with her film’s co-star Eduardo Noriega and director Conor Allyn.

Amber Heard made news despite being away from the film industry. The ‘Aquaman‘ has had pictures taken of her with her daughter in Spain, where moved after the controversial trial against her ex-husband.

Moreover, the celebrity was papped giving autographs to the public.

‘In The Fire‘ is a thriller film which is about a doctor who takes care of a disturbed boy, who seems to have inexplicable abilities in 1890.

She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village’s woes.

Amber Heard, Eduardo Noriega, Lorenzo McGovern Zaini, Luca Calvani and Sophie Amber play Grace Burnham, Nicolas Marquez, Martin Marquez, Father Antonio and Isabella respectively.

Director Conor Allyn has written the film with Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia.