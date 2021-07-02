Amber Heard reveals she welcomes a baby girl in April

Amber Heard is mother to a three-month-old baby girl!

Heard, 35, welcomed daughter Oonah Paige Heard earlier this year in April, just months after triumphing over ex-husband Johnny Depp in court over a libel case involving her. She announced the exciting news on her Instagram on Thursday, July 1.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.” shared Amber Heard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

A source close to Heard told Page Six that Heard welcomed baby Oonagh with the help of a surrogate; according to close friends, Heard has been told that she can’t carry her own baby.

The Aquaman actor who is fiercely private said that while her private life is nobody’s business, she also wants to use her platform to be open about her daughter’s birth.

“A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,” Amber Heard said in her Instagram post.

A friend also told Page Six: “The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth. There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues.”