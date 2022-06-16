Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp

Hollywood actor Amber Heard said she still loves former husband Johnny Depp and has no ill will against him after losing the high-profile defamation case to him.

The Aquaman actor, speaking in an interview with the US-based news agency the NBC, said she was trying to mend her broken relationship.

“I love him,” she said in the interview. “I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all.

“I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand. If you have just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.”

She admitted to saying and regretting things she did when they were together.

“I behaved in horrible, unrecognizable to myself ways — so much regret. I freely and openly talked about what I did. The horrible language, being pushed to the extent of not knowing the difference between right and wrong,” she said.

Amber Heard said she would always feel as if she was responsible for how their relationship ended.

