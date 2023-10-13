Elon Musk threatened to ‘burn the house down’ for Amber Heard?

Elon Musk may help Amber Heard to reprise her role as – Mera – for the DC Comic sequel 2018 movie “Aquaman.”

After the success of the first movie – which grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office – Amber Heard’s return to play her role as – Mera – in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is set to be released on Christmas this year.

Amber Heard’s role in the movie was in grave danger after her defamation trial with her former husband Johnny Depp heavily publicized.

However, Variety magazine – a weekly entertainment magazine with broad coverage of movies, television, theater, and more – reported that the partner organization of DC Comics – Warner Bros – began to discuss leaving the actress out of the sequel after the first movie was released in 2018, years before the defamation trial.

Sources of the magazine reporter claimed that the studio and director – James Wan – wanted to release her from the movie due to a lack of chemistry with the actor, Jason Momoa – who played the role of a superhero in the movie.

The magazine sources also maintained that Wan even sent a letter to her lawyer – Karl Austen – to inform him of the decision.

This was the moment when Musk stepped in.

“Musk in a letter to Warner bros, ‘threatened to burn the house down’ if the actress was dropped from the sequel,” a source familiar with the situation told Variety.

The insider requested Representatives for Heard, Musk, Musk’s lawyer, and Warner Bros to comment which didn’t get an immediate response.

It is worth mentioning here that the actor had an on-and-off relationship with the billionaire until 2018, when Musk started dating the singer Grimes also known as Claire Boucher.