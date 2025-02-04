Amber Ruffin tapped for prestigious White House event

Amber Ruffin, the Emmy- and Tony-nominated writer, has been chosen to entertain at the prestigious 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Amber Ruffin, who is known for her work on Late Night with Seth Meyers, will take the stage to host the event in Washington, D.C., on April 26. This yearly dinner serves as a fundraiser for the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA).

Eugene Daniels, president of the WHCA, shared that Amber Ruffin was the first choice to host the event, praising her ability to balance sharp commentary with humor while encouraging the audience to think critically about important issues.

Daniels expressed his excitement in a statement, saying he was thrilled when Amber agreed to take on the role.

Ruffin, who also hosted The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock, has been a beloved figure in comedy, and her return to the second season of Have I Got News For You further highlights her unique voice in the entertainment world.

Last year’s dinner featured Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost, but for 2025, Amber Ruffin is ready to bring her fresh perspective.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is a key event attended by the U.S. President, although former President Donald Trump skipped the dinner during his first term. It remains unclear whether he will attend the 2025 dinner.

Daniels emphasized that Amber Ruffin’s distinct talents make her the perfect fit for this year’s event, where humor and political commentary collide. The dinner celebrates the press and its freedom while poking fun at the nation’s most powerful figures and the journalists who cover them.

Proceeds from the dinner will support the work of the WHCA and its charitable initiatives. Amber Ruffin’s participation is sure to make the evening unforgettable, blending laughter with important reflections on the political and cultural landscape.