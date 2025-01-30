web analytics
9 Pakistani Companies to Showcase Excellence at Ambiente 2025, the World’s Largest Consumer Goods Fair

Ambiente 2025, taking place from February 7-11, 2025, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, will bring together over 3,694 exhibitors from 81 countries. This premier consumer goods fair will feature a diverse range of renowned specialized exhibitors, catering to various sectors, including hospitality and office supplies

Pakistan’s leading exporters, including renowned companies such as Pakistan Souvenirs, Tariq Glass Industries Ltd, and Sharp Edge Enterprises, are set to showcase their finest products at the fair. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will also host a dedicated pavilion, featuring esteemed participants like Anaya Salt, RM Salt, and Sana Traders.

Pakistani exhibitors will unveil an impressive array of interior decor items, kitchen accessories, and other premium consumer goods, strategically located in Halls 10.1, 10.2, 10.4, and 11.1.

Ambiente provides an invaluable opportunity for Pakistani companies to connect with key international buyers, expand their reach, and explore new business avenues. It also serves as an excellent platform for promoting Pakistan design and craftsmanship, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a source of high-quality, unique, and innovative consumer goods

