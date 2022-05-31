Actor Ameer Gilani graduates from Harvard Law School

Actor Ameer Gilani graduated from Harvard Law School and gets applauded by fellow actor and best friend, Mawra Hocane.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the past weekend, Ameer Gilani shared a few glimpses from his convocation ceremony as he completed his degree from the prestigious Harvard Law School. “Smiles all around! Alhamdulillah,” he noted.

“Nothing beats the feeling of being surrounded by happy and positive people… to mama, baba, ranya and all my lovely friends…those I could celebrate with and those who have prayed from a distance,” further read his caption on the photo and video sharing application. “Love and prayers for all of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

Furthermore, Gilani credited the achievement to amazing teachers, a lot of hard work, prayers, and God’s will, all of which together helped him in this journey.

While a number of fellows from the showbiz fraternity felicitated the actor, his best friend and co-star Mawra Hocane highlighted the comments section with heartfelt words. “AMEEEEEER❤️ Congratulations MashaAllah 🧿 you make our hearts swell with immense pride & joy, always! brilliant brilliant achievement,” wrote the ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani’ actor on the social site. News of Ameer Gilani’s acceptance to the esteemed school was first confirmed back in 2020 by him on Instagram. The showbiz celeb uploaded a picture of himself with a file of Harvard Law School, and wrote, “So… it’s really happening… Alhamdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

