Ameer Hyder Hoti denies being contacted over KP governorship rumours

MARDAN: Addressing rumours regarding the possible imposition of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former Chief Minister Ameer Hyder Hoti stated that no one has contacted him about the governorship, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Hoti, who served as KP CM from 2008 to 2013, said that he had not been taken into confidence regarding the news circulating in the country.

He emphasized that he is an ANP activist and is bound by the party’s decisions. “My party, the ANP, will decide about the Governor’s Rule,” he said, adding, “I am an individual person.”

Earlier, the news is in circulation that the federal government is reportedly considering the imposition of Governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ARY News reports, citing sources, that a list of six names is currently circulating for the appointment of the next KP Governor. At the top of the list is the incumbent, Faisal Karim Kundi, suggesting he may retain the role.

Other political figures under consideration include former Chief Ministers and ministers: Ameer Haider Hoti, Pervez Khattak, and Aftab Sherpao.

Sources indicate that if a consensus on a political personality fails to emerge, the government may consider former military officers, including Lieutenant General (retd) Ghayur and Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Rabbani.

The potential move comes amid speculation that Governor’s Rule is being eyed as a response to growing political instability or administrative pressures in the province.

If imposed, the measure would place the provincial administration directly under the Governor’s control.