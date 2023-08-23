Ameesha Patel blames Salman Khan for this reason

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who is enjoying the success of her film ‘Gadar 2‘, blamed Salman Khan for the box office failure of their movie ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa.’

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai,’ which received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Her second ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha‘ did well at the box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

But, her career went downhill as she had a string of box office failures to her name, with ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa‘ being one of them.

The actress – in an interview with an Indian entertainment news website – called ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa‘ “one of the director David Dhawan’s best films”. She said its release got overshadowed by Salma Khan’s hit-and-run case.

“‘Yeh Hai Jalwa‘ was one of David Dhawan’s best films,” she said. “Salman had never looked more handsome, and music and everything was good. But at that time, the audiences were not okay with accepting any negative news about their favourite actors. Salman’s accident had newly happened. So, ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’ got sidelined.

“Had the audience been open about it, it was one film which would have really done well.”

‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’ was a romantic comedy. It had a stellar cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Kader Khan, Rati Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Kiran Kumar, Rinke Khanna and Sharad Kapoor.

Related – Ameesha Patel advised to retire after ‘Gadar‘