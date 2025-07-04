Amelia Earhart Plane Search: New Expedition Targets Nikumaroro on 88th Anniversary

July 4, 2025: The Purdue Research Foundation (PRF) in Indiana and the Archaeological Legacy Institute (ALI) in Oregon have unveiled the “Taraia Object Expedition” to investigate the mysterious disappearance of famed aviator Amelia Earhart. Announced on Wednesday, the project marks the 88th anniversary of her vanishing on July 2, 1937.

The expedition will explore Nikumaroro, a remote island located midway between Australia and Hawaii, to determine if the “Taraia Object”—a satellite-detected anomaly—could be the wreckage of Earhart’s plane, The Electra. Amelia Earhart, a pioneering aviator and the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the U.S. on August 24, 1932, once served at Purdue University as a women’s career counselor and aeronautical engineering advisor.

Purdue President Mung Chiang emphasized the university’s connection to Earhart, noting, “Her Boilermaker spirit of exploration continues to inspire us nearly nine decades after she joined Purdue to prepare for her historic round-the-world flight.”

ALI Executive Director Richard Pettigrew expressed optimism about the mission, stating, “This could be the greatest opportunity yet to resolve one of aviation’s enduring mysteries. With compelling evidence, we’re compelled to pursue this lead and hope to return with answers.”

Earhart’s Electra, intended to be returned to Purdue after her global journey, vanished during her 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the world. Steven Schultz, Purdue’s senior vice president and general counsel, highlighted the historical significance, noting Earhart’s and her husband George Putnam’s plans to donate the aircraft to the university.