Amends to 1999 NAB ordinance officially notified

Islamabad: The gazette notification has been issued for the application of the amendment to the 1999 National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NAB law has officially been amended and a notification announcing the changes has been issued on Thursday. Cases pertaining to tax evasion, federal or provincial cabinets, and state banks have been deemed out of NAB’s jurisdiction, the notification said.

On June 21, the president refused to sign the bills and returned them back to the Parliament. The gazette notification has made the NAB amendment bills into law.

The National Assembly had passed bills to abolish the PTI government’s election reforms giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote through i-Voting and electronic voting machines (EVMs), as well as the NAB laws.

After the president’s refusal to sign the bills, the joint session of the Parliament had passed the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 and Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

After the joint sitting’s approval, the bills were sent once again to the President for approval. The bills passed from the joint sitting of the Parliament could turn into law within 10 days despite not being signed by the President. It will be considered that his assent has been given under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.

