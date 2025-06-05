Amid cancer battle, actor Hina Khan ties the knot

web analytics
As she continues to battle stage 3 breast cancer, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan has tied the knot with longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

After being in a relationship for over 13 years, actor Hina Khan finally married her longtime boyfriend, media professional and entrepreneur, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony on June 4, she announced on Wednesday evening.

Taking to her Instagram handle with their first pictures as a couple, Khan announced, “Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

“From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers,” she added in the caption.

Millions of her fans and the media fraternity liked the picture post and swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds.

For the unversed, Hina Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist Akshara, in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed last June that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer

