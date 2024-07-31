Amidst breast cancer battle, Hina Khan shaves off her hair 

Weeks after chopping her long locks, Indian TV A-lister Hina Khan completely shaves off her hair as she battles breast cancer.

In a new promotional video, for a local beauty and skincare brand, actor Hina Khan revealed how she is taking care of her skin and dealing with pigmentation on her face, as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

In the clip, Khan sported a black bucket hat and, as she talked to her fans about her diet, skincare and lifestyle, amid these tough times, social users noticed that she has shaved off her head.

“Skincare is not a choice, It’s a lifestyle,” she wrote in the caption and disclosed to her followers that she consistently uses the products recommended in the video, along with other home remedies, to look after her skin amidst the cancer battle. “I’ve taken an oath that I’m going to look after my skin and myself, and do whatever that keeps me happy from within, no matter how hard the battle is,” she said.

Thousands of her fans as well as the entertainment fraternity hailed Khan for her bravery and sent their warm wishes to the actor for her speedy recovery.

For the unversed, Khan, best known for playing the main protagonist in the long-running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as well as her fearless stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, earlier in June.