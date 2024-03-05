24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Amin Ali Gandapur meets PTI founder, finalizes KP cabinet members

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a significant development, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Amin Gandapur, held a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and finalized the members for the provincial cabinet, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the recently elected CM of KP, Amin Gandapur, and founder of PTI held a crucial meeting to finalize the names of the politicians for the provincial cabinet.

The newly appointed ministers include Arshad Ayub, Shakil Khan, Aqibullah Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, and Fazal Hakim, all of whom bring experience to their respective portfolios.

The decision to include these seasoned politicians is seen as an effort to strengthen the provincial government’s capabilities and address the various challenges facing in the region.

READ: PTI hints at long march against ‘election rigging’

Additionally, Khalique Rahman, Fazal Shakoor, and others are set to join the KP cabinet, contributing to the diverse skill set and knowledge base within the government.

The inclusion of these individuals is expected to enhance the decision-making process and foster effective governance in the province.

Furthermore, Barrister Saif has designated the information ministry as part of the cabinet to ensure effective communication and transparency within the government.

Fakhr-e-Jahan and other seasoned politicians are also set to join the cabinet.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.