Amin Khan Lodhi appointed as Deputy Governor SBP

KARACHI: Amin Khan Lodhi has been appointed as Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), ARY News reported.

The SBP has also issued an official notification regarding the appointment of the Deputy Governor.

Presently, Amin Khan Lodhi is performing his duties as the Executive Director of the SBP’s Monetary Policy and Research Group.

Earlier today, the SBP apprised that its foreign reserves increased by $16 million.

According to the SBP, after the uptick of $16 million, its reserves climbed to $14.47 billion, up from $14.45 billion.

On the other hand, commercial banks’ reserves declined by $182.3 million, which resulted in the reserves reducing to 5.21 billion dollars from 5.39 billion dollars.

The decrease in the commercial banks’ reserves resulted in a decline in the country’s overall reserves by 165.9 million dollars.

The country’s total reserves now stood at $19.68 billion, declining from $19.85 billion.

Last week, the SBP’s reserves had risen by $14 million.