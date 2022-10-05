Aminul Haque dismisses chances of MQM-P quitting fed govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haque has dispelled reports regarding any chances of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement quitting the coalition government in Centre and said that their relations with the federal government are satisfactory, ARY NEWS reported.

In an informal discussion with journalists, Aminul Haque said that any decision of the MQM-P is taken after consultations with the party. “We are in touch with the federal government with regard to uplift projects in urban Sindh,” he said, adding that they are also in talks with the Centre over census.

He said that the census could be delayed in the country after devastating floods.

The MQM-P leader, however, expressed no-confidence over the measures taken by the Sindh government and said despite orders from the Supreme Court, the PPP-led government is not empowering the mayor. “We also have differences with them over job quota in the province,” Aminul Haque said.

Read More: RANA SANAULLAH SAYS MQM-P’S GRIEVANCES WOULD BE ADDRESSED

While rubbishing aside any chances of fresh election in near future, he demanded to hold general elections as per the fresh census. “The assemblies should complete their tenure,” he endorsed.

Comments