Islamabad police crack businessman Amir Awan murder case; suspects arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have solved the murder case of businessman Amir Awan within hours, arresting five suspects involved in the crime, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police said teams used modern technology and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the accused, who were involved in the fatal shooting during a robbery at Awan’s farmhouse in Orchard Scheme in the early hours of Monday.

According to police officials, the arrested suspects belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were detained during raids conducted in Charsadda and Mardan.

The suspects were reportedly operating an organized robbery gang and have been shifted to Islamabad for further investigation.

Statements of the victim’s wife and security guards have also been recorded.

According to police, five armed assailants, carrying Kalashnikov rifles, had entered the farmhouse by climbing through an open window after injuring a security guard.

The suspects opened fire on Amir Awan, shooting him multiple times and leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities said the attackers fled the scene after looting cash and other valuables from the farmhouse.

CCTV footage circulating on social media shows masked individuals entering the premises armed with weapons.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was registered, including Section 397, which pertains to robbery involving the use of deadly weapons.