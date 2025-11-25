Amir backs Nafay for Pakistan call-up

Quetta Qavalry skipper Mohammad Amir has thrown his weight behind emerging batter Khawaja Nafay, tipping the youngster for a call-up to Pakistan’s senior team in the near future.

Unbeaten in their debut Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign, Quetta Qavalry have enjoyed a dream start، and Nafay has been at the heart of it with his consistency and clean ball-striking.

The young wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 144 runs in four innings without being dismissed, hammering 12 sixes and showcasing maturity beyond his years.

After Qavalry’s latest victory, Mohammad Amir praised Nafay’s attitude and temperament, qualities he believes will take the right-hander a long way.

“He is extremely hardworking, and that is his biggest strength,” Amir said. “If he keeps his focus, he can soon become a key contributor to Pakistan cricket.”

Reflecting on his side’s unbeaten run, the left-arm pacer acknowledged that while early momentum is encouraging, the true challenge lies in sustaining it.

“When you keep winning early, the challenges get tougher as the tournament progresses,” he noted. “I just hope we can maintain this momentum.”

Nafay’s impressive form predates the T10 League. The right-hander has already made his mark in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Quetta Gladiators, scoring 234 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 130, including two half-centuries.

He was also one of the standout performers for Pakistan Shaheens in the recently concluded Hong Kong Sixes 2025, finishing as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer.

Khawaja Nafay piled up 151 runs in five matches at an extraordinary strike rate of 284.90, highlighted by a crucial fifty in the knockout rounds as Pakistan lifted the title after defeating Kuwait in the final.