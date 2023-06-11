Amir Dogar sent to jail on 11-day judicial remand

MULTAN: A Multan district and sessions court has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Dogar to jail on 11-day judicial remand in a case related to protest at Cantt Station on May 9, wherein military installations came under attack, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former member of National Assembly (MNA) was presented before a district and sessions court. The police requested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leader.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved the police’s request and sent Amir Dogar to jail on three-day physical remand. The court also adjourned the case hearing till June 21.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.