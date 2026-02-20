Amir makes bold prediction about T20 World Cup semis

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has predicted that India will fail to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026, citing repeated batting collapses as a major concern.

Speaking during a television show, the former pacer was asked to name the two teams he believes will qualify from Group 1 of the tournament’s Super 8 stage, which includes India, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Amir opted for South Africa and West Indies, leaving India out of his list entirely.

When pressed by the host to explain his reasoning, Amir pointed to what he described as a pattern in India’s performances so far in the tournament.

“From all the matches I have seen so far, their batting keeps collapsing, except against Pakistan,” Amir said. “The Super 8 stage brings even more pressure. The way South Africa and West Indies are playing, I feel they can beat any team.”

The statistics from India’s group-stage matches offer some support to Amir’s assessment.

In their opening fixture against the USA, India slumped to 76 for six before Suryakumar Yadav’s counter-attacking 84 off 49 balls lifted them to a total of 161. The USA were later bowled out for 132 in the chase.

A similar pattern emerged against Namibia, where India were well placed at 204 for four after 18 overs, only to lose five wickets for five runs and finish on 209 for nine.

India’s top-order issues have also been highlighted by the struggles of opener Abhishek Sharma, who has recorded three ducks in three matches at the tournament.

Amir had previously identified Sharma as a potential weak link even before the Super 8 stage began.

“He looks like a slogger to me,” Amir said earlier. “He tries to hit every ball. If it connects, it connects. But most of the time, the chances of failure are higher.”