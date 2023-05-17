Amir Mehmood Kayani quits PTI and politics

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab minister Amir Mehmood Kayani has announced to quit politics and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in protest against May 9 events – wherein military installations were attacked following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at National Press Club, the former provincial minister expressed deep regrets on the May 9 events – which includes attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore.

Amir Mehmood Kayani noted that he had joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996, adding that ‘political and bogus cases’ were also registered against him.

“My struggle was against the corruption, not institutions,” he said, adding that in 27 years of his political history, has had never made a statement against the forces or any institution.

He further said that he didn’t attend any meeting of PTI for a month and a half over ‘difference of opinion’. “My opinion is clear and simple, we must fight within our limits”, he added.

Kayani claimed that he had not meet Imran Khan following the incidents of May 9. “Attacks on state properties were painful, unexpected and horrific”, he added.

In this regard, Amir Mehmood Kayani said he has decided to quit politics and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The development came a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi announced parting ways with party.

The PTI MNA announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said. Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.