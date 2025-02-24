Amir laments absence of openers, spinners in Pakistan CT 2025 squad

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has blasted the team management for not including genuine openers and spinners in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan went with three pacers and one frontline spinner in their two games against New Zealand and India.

The pace trio of Pakistan including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf had dismal outings in the two Champions Trophy 2025 games and failed to take wickets at crucial stages and contain runs.

Pakistan used spinner Abrar Ahmed and part-timers in the middle overs of the games amid the absence of frontline spinners.

The defending champions also faced a major setback in their opening game when opening batter Fakhar Zaman sustained an injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

Read more: Hafeez questions Faheem’s inclusion, absence of wrist spinner in team

Now, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has called for accountability of those who selected the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“People were asking to pick genuine openers and spinners but they said that we will go with this squad. Those people who said that we did not need spinners should now come forward,” he said while speaking to a private TV channel.

According to Mohammad Amir, Pakistan’s batting struggled in the opening while the side’s bowling faced challenges in the middle overs due to the absence of proper openers and spinners.

“The people who selected this squad should now come forward, accept their mistake and resign,” the former Pakistan pacer said.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan team is entirely dependent on other teams’ results to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing tournament following two consecutive defeats.

Sitting at the bottom of Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan’s first hope for a semi-final place lies in Bangladesh defeating New Zealand, followed by the Green Shirts securing a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh on February 27 to improve their net run rate and earn crucial points.

Subsequently, Pakistan will hope that India defeats New Zealand, ensuring the Black Caps remain on two points with an inferior net run rate.