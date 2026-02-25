Amir Predicts Salman Ali Agha’s Exit as T20 Captain After World Cup

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Mohammad Amir has predicted that Salman Ali Agha will not remain the captain of the T20 squad following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to a private news channel regarding the national team’s defeat against England, Amir shared his forecast for the team’s short-format leadership.

When the program’s host asked whether the current captain would stay or if changes were imminent, the pacer was candid in his response.

“In my opinion, Salman Ali Agha will not be the T20 captain after the T20 World Cup 2026,” Amir stated.

Furthermore, Amir expressed concern over the lack of leadership within the squad, claiming there is currently no one capable of leading the side.

He also noted his certainty that this T20 World Cup will be the final appearance for many players in the current lineup.

Speaking on another sports show former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said that the decline of Pakistan cricket began when Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed were removed from their roles as head coach and captain, respectively.

Amir said he had stated on record at the time that the decision marked a “dark moment” for Pakistan cricket.

“When Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed were removed from their positions, I predicted that it would be the beginning of a dark era for Pakistan cricket. From that point onward, Pakistan cricket would go down, not up,” Amir said.

He added that even off the record, he had told friends to “mark my words — if Pakistan cricket rises from here, you can hold me accountable.”

“It has gone into decline, and it is still going down,” he remarked.

Amir also criticised the handling of leadership changes by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly regarding Babar Azam.

He said that once Babar was removed as captain after 2023, he should not have been reinstated immediately.

“That was the biggest blunder. From there, internal rivalries among players began. When the system creates competition within the team in a negative way, the entire side suffers,” he said.

“No matter how flawed the system may be, the team must remain united. Once politics enters the dressing room, cricket will suffer,” Amir concluded.