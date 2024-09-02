web analytics
Monday, September 2, 2024
PPP MPA Amir Shah falls victim to online scam

UCH SHARIF: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Syed Amir Ali Shah became a victim of online fraud.

According to details, the MPA from PP-250 Bahawalpur received a bogus call in which he was falsely informed about the approval of development schemes and was asked to deposit funds immediately.

Believing the call to be genuine, MPA Amir Shah transferred Rs600,000 online as per the instruction of the caller. The fraudulent activity was soon reported, and a case was registered at the Uch Sharif police station.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of online scams targeting individuals, even public officials, with sophisticated tactics.

Authorities are investigating the case to track down the perpetrators involved in the fraudulent call and ensure that such incidents do not repeat.

