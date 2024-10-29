Amitabh Bachchan- Net Worth and Luxury Lifestyle

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor, has been a dominant force in the entertainment industry for over five decades, earning the title of “Shahenshah of Bollywood.” His recent performance in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ garnered widespread critical acclaim, solidifying his status as a cinematic icon.

A Lavish Lifestyle

At 82, Bachchan’s wealth continues to grow, with an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 3190 crore. His luxurious lifestyle includes owning high-end properties and driving premium vehicles like the Rolls Royce Phantom, Porsche Cayman S, and Mercedes Maybach S560.

Income Streams

Amitabh Bachchan’s income streams are diverse, including:

– Film Fees: He charges around Rs 6 crore per film, with notable earnings from projects like ‘Brahmastra’ (Rs 8-10 crore).

– Brand Endorsements: Representing brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Dabur Chyawanprash, and Gujarat Tourism, earning approximately Rs 5 crore per endorsement.

– Reality TV: Hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 16, earning Rs 5 crore per episode.

– Real Estate Investments: Strategic investments contributing to his growing net worth ¹.

Luxury Assets

Bachchan’s impressive assets include:

– Luxury Properties: Jalsa, his iconic Mumbai bungalow (Rs 112 crore), and other properties like Prateeksha, Janak, and Vatsa

– Luxury Cars: Range Rover Autobiography (Rs 3 crore), Bentley Continental GT (Rs 3.29-4.04 crore), and Rolls Royce Phantom (Rs 8.99 crore).

– Private Jet: Worth around Rs 260 crore, placing him among Bollywood’s elite jet owners.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million. His enduring success and strategic investments ensure his wealth continues to grow year after year.