Ram Gopal Varma reveals Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t his first choice for “Sarkar”

Famous Indian director Ram Gopal Varma has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was never his first choice for the iconic role in Sarkar. Instead, the filmmaker originally planned to cast Sanjay Dutt and Naseeruddin Shah, before the project was shelved in the 1990s.

Originally planned as Nayak, the film was set to star Sanjay Dutt and Naseeruddin Shah, with Dutt taking on the role later played by Amitabh Bachchan.

However, due to Snajay Dutt’s arrest in connection with the 1993 bomb blast case, the project was shelved.

During an interview, Ram Gopal Varma shared that after Dutt’s arrest, he shifted gears and made the successful Anaganaga Oka Roju in 1996, followed by the action-comedy Daud in 1997.

Despite the change in direction, Ram Gopal Varma eventually revisited his original vision years later, turning it into Sarkar, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and went on to become a massive hit. The film was followed by two sequels, Sarkar Raj (2008) and Sarkar 3 (2017).

Read More: “Time To Go?” Amitabh Bachchan’s mysterious message leaves fans stunned

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for a while, as earlier the Bollywood legend’s cryptic post on social media left his fans both concerned and confused.

The veteran actor, known for his regular engagement with fans on X, shared a brief and mysterious message that has sparked a wave of reactions from his followers.

On Friday, February 7, Amitabh Bachchan posted, “T 5281 – time to go…,” which immediately raised eyebrows.

Fans flooded the comments section with questions and expressions of worry. One user commented, “Where?” while another asked, “Kya ho gaya Sir?” A fan shared their concern saying, “Aisa mat bola kariye Bhai,” and another added, “Sir ji kya likh rahe aap matlab??? 😭😭🥲🥲 Aisa mat kaha karo aap toh mahanayak hai.”

Some followers reassured him with messages like, “Not yet, sir” and “What is happening?”

Despite the worry over his post, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has recently been in a celebratory mood. Just days before this mysterious update, he shared an emotional post on his blog to mark his son Abhishek Bachchan’s 49th birthday.