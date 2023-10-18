Amitabh Bachchan reveals his ‘worst critic’

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed the name of the worst-ever critic of his films.

Once in an interview with Indian film analyst and trade pandit, Komal Nahta, seasoned actor Amitabh Bachchan named his worst and most brutal critic, who had even walked out of the trial of films multiple times.

When asked during the conversation regarding his worst critic at home, Big B instantly replied with his wife’s name, Jaya Bachchan.

He said, “She will see a film [and say] ‘What is this kind of film that you are doing?’ And there have been times in the past when she has walked out of one my trials and there has been some kind of domestic problem when I get home.”

The mega-star was then quick to praise his wife for her instincts which he feels are always right. “Jaya is incredibly instinctive. She will meet a person for the first time and come and tell me ‘I like this guy, he’ll make a good film’. I say but he hasn’t started it even. [She says] ‘No, but I just feel that he is going to make a good film’. And you just go with the wife because otherwise, you have domestic issues, but it always turns out to be correct,” Bachchan explained before he cracked up and added with a laugh, “Her instinct when she chose me was absolutely right.”

It is pertinent to mention here that it was disclosed in a previous interview that the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actor didn’t sit through was the action drama ‘Mrityudaata’ starring the veteran with Dimple Kapadia and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting lineup of projects in the kitty including ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Thalaivar 170’.

