Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive for the second time

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again tested positive for Covid-19; urged those in the vicinity to get tested.

The veteran actor of Bollywood has contracted coronavirus for the second time as informed by him on the micro-blogging site. Taking to his Twitter handle, Tuesday, Bachchan kept his millions of fans posted about the illness.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive,” the ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor wrote. He further urged all those who have been in the actor’s vicinity and around to get checked and tested for the virus.

T 4388 – I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

However, Bachchan did not share many details on his condition and the severity of Covid’s symptoms.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bachchan family, including his son and daughter-in-law – Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – battled the virus back in 2020. The elder Bachchan was even hospitalized during the quarantine period.

Earlier this year again, Amitabh Bachchan posted about dealing with some ‘domestic Covid situations’, however, it later emerged that it was one of his staff members who had tested positive, and none of the family members was affected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

On the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ajay Devgn directed thriller ‘Runway 34’, while he is currently awaiting the release of the much-awaited, ‘Brahmastra’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as leads.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan emerges as ‘Crypto King’, rakes in crores!

Comments