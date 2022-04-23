Amjad Saqib: Pakistani philanthropist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Dr Amjad Saqib, a Pakistani philanthropist and founder of the country’s largest interest-free microfinance programme Akhuwat, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for his humanitarian work in poverty alleviation.

As many as 343 candidates from around the world have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 – 251 individuals and 92 organisations.

In a statement, Dr Amjad Saqib said, “My services are beyond such awards and they are purely for the sake of Allah. No person can nominate himself for the Nobel Prize and there is no lobbying involved in the entire process”.

Dr. Saqib is a former civil servant who founded Akhuwat in 2001. The organization is now the largest interest-free microfinance institution in the world and works in collaboration with state and civil society.

He is also a recipient of Point of light award by Queen Elizabeth, Best entrepreneur of 2018 by Schwab Foundation and World Economic Forum, Life Time Achievement Award, 2014 by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters and Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.

PAKISTAN’S DR AMJAD SAQIB AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD

Last year in August, Dr Amjad Saqib was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 for his poverty alleviation work in Pakistan.

This award is given every year to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty and the development of society in Asia.

Pakistan’s renowned social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi and Bilquis Edhi had won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for public service in 1986.

