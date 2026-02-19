Pakistan Hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt banned for two years

Ammad Shakeel Butt, captain of the Pakistan national hockey team, has been handed a two-year suspension following serious allegations, ARY News reported on Th

Speaking to the media after arriving at Lahore airport, Ammad Shakeel Butt alleged that the players were forced to do menial labour, including cleaning kitchens, washing dishes, washing their own clothes, and scrubbing washrooms before heading to the field in Australia.

Addressing a presser, Pakistan Hockey Federation President Tariq Bugti announced that the prime minister had allocated and released Rs25 crore for hockey development. He stated that funds for the Pro Hockey League were held with the Pakistan Sports Board and highlighted multiple administrative issues.

Tariq Bugti explained that the league schedule had been shared with the team by the general secretary on 30 October 2025, marking Pakistan’s return to the Pro League after six years.

He criticised the Pakistan Sports Board for failing to manage finances efficiently, noting that payments to hotels in Argentina were delayed and only received one month after the team’s return. Despite limited resources, Bugti claimed the federation had ensured proper arrangements for the team’s travel and logistics.

While announcing his resigantion as president of the PHF, Bugti called for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to form a committee to investigate reports of mismanagement.